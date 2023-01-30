 Skip to main content
North Iowa man accused of secret recording at Clear Lake tanning business

  Updated
  • 0
handcuffs

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for invasion of privacy after he allegedly secretly recorded patrons at a tanning business.

Daryl E. Johnson, 52, of St. Ansgar, was arrested Friday for the alleged incidents in the 500 block of Highway 18 in Clear Lake.

"He used a chair to place his cell phone on top of an 8 ft wall separating adjacent tanning bed rooms. The defendant placed the phone on the edge of the wall so his camera was facing the adjacent room where a female was tanning," court documents state. 

“The charges stem from an ongoing investigation regarding a report of Johnson secretly recording patrons of a tanning business. Investigators determined a digital recording device was placed by Johnson to intentionally record customers without their knowledge or consent,” police said. 

Johnson is facing charges of invasion of privacy and interference with official acts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective O’Keefe at 641‐355‐4405, or by email jokeefe@cityofclearlake.org.

 

