North Iowa law enforcement agencies preparing for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa - 15,000.
That's how many riders are expected to participate in this year's Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, better known as RAGBRAI. Law enforcement agencies along the route from Sergeant Bluff to Lansing will be combining resources to ensure cyclists and drivers safety during the week-long trek across the Hawkeye State.
For Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals, he's no stranger to seeing cyclists from across the country and the world travel through on two wheels.
"We're used to it. They've been doing it for a long time."
With the crowds, however, comes the risk of theft, and while there have been some cases of it in the past, he notes that officers patrol the campgrounds where riders are staying. In addition, he's seen more arrests during overnight stops come from locals, not necessarily from those taking part in RAGBRAI.
"There is a lot of alcohol use, so there is a higher number of that. The campgrounds are set away from the general public so they have their own confined space."
There is still plenty of time for planning, as Pals will be coordinating with Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Police to make sure everyone has a safe journey through the River City.
"The event is very well scheduled, they thought out all the safety plans. Besides the interruption of local traffic, they try to minimize all of that."
Riders are scheduled to roll into Mason City on July 27, followed by Charles City the next day.