North Iowa doctor urges folks to keep up with routine checkups

MASON CITY, Iowa - Are you keeping up with routine checkups? It's something a North Iowa doctor is concerned about.
When COVID-19 first began to spread, doctors offices and hospitals were limited, as attention turned heavily toward treating patients sick with the virus. But that also meant acute and chronic care was put on the back burner for many.
Cardiologist Dr. Denisa Hagau, MD with Mason City Clinic says that has changed slightly recently.
"They come in, but they come in later, so they still delay the acute care and chronic care as well."
Before the pandemic, the clinic saw 103 patients needing care for acute heart attacks. That number plummeted to 61, both in 2020 and 2021.
"That doesn't mean we're getting healthier. There's no way heart attacks disappear. That just means that we're not getting them in time, or at all."
Dr. Hagau says without treatment, serious issues like high blood pressure and cholesterol could be deadly if left untreated.
"Over time, people get sicker and sicker and sicker, and the consequences are much higher for their health."
According to a recent study from The Netherlands, 1 in 5 people surveyed said they avoided healthcare services during the pandemic.