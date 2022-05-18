New retail options, including Old Navy, slated to come to Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ever since the former Best Buy closed in late 2019, the space at Willow Creek Crossing has sat vacant. Soon, this and a few other nearby empty storefronts could soon be filled.
Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less have expressed interest in opening stores in the retail area on the west side of town, near Kohl's and Famous Footwear.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett is excited about the addition of these new businesses, and says it's welcome news for the retail industry as there have been drastic changes over the last five years, including closures and bankruptcies.
"I think these investments show that sales in Mason City are really strong, and it's a really good place for them to locate stores. I think when you see that investment from people who analyze the whole country on where they want to place stores, I think it helps tells our story about why people should locate to Mason City."
He adds that the stores would complement existing major retailers and smaller shops, and points to a strategy retailers tend to utilize when looking to expand.
"Many times, stores will look at Target or one of the other national chains, and say, 'if they're doing well, I have a similar demographic and I can co-locate in close proximity and probably do well too.' That's why you see clustering occur. I think Old Navy, Ross and Five Below coming into our community will send the message to other retailers that this is a place to do business and be successful."
A public hearing on these proposals is set for the next council meeting on May 31. In addition, city council approved the purchase and implementation of the SmartCity and SafeCity solutions, which would include not only free wi-fi in downtown, but would also improve safety and provide a key tool in police investigations.