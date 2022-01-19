 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below to
25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below zero
Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly
Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This morning, shallow blowing and drifting
snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may
create slick spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills
will be similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

New recreation spot along Winnebago River under construction in Mason City

  Updated
The dog days of summer will be here before you know it.

MASON CITY, Iowa - While it's a bit cold right now, the dog days of summer will be here before you know it. And if you're into canoeing or kayaking, you will have a new location to drop in your raft along the Winnebago River. 

A new canoe and kayak launching and access point is currently under construction along the Winnebago River just off 12th Street Northeast, and will feature a portage ramp, a paved trail and a parking area, as well as a fish ladder for fish migration.

Dale Mills is not only the owner of the Cupola Inn Bed & Breakfast downstream from the new access point, he's also a canoeing enthusiast. Over the course of the last couple of summers, he's seen more traffic on the river, with a rise in people interested in grabbing a paddle and traversing North Iowa rivers.

"I think people are looking to get outside and do something that's not around other people. And a canoe, in my mind, is the perfect escape."

He says the fixes that were made to the dam nearby the access point will make the river more navigable for canoeing and kayaking. 

"There was never a good place to get out of the stream at the dam. Of course, you want to float as close as you can."

The access point, which was paid for through an Iowa DNR grant and the city, will open this May.

