Multiple search warrants executed in Cerro Gordo Co. in connection to sales of fentanyl, meth

MASON CITY, Iowa - Multiple search warrants were executed around Mason City and in northern Iowa Thursday in connection to a group distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the following search warrants were executed:
- 1637 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City
- 1633 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City
- 18 14th St. NE, Mason City
- 1224 N. Washington Ave., Apt. 1, Mason City
- 202 N. Madison Ave., Mason City
- 208 East Spring St., Manly
Felix Arp, 30, of Mason City, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and other felony drug crimes.
Apr is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $70,000 bond.
Other charges are pending, and anyone with information regarding the addresses listed are asked to contact law enforcement.