Multiple North Iowans to federal prison for meth distribution

Multiple North Iowans have been sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine distribution.
Felix Arp, 31, of Mason City, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison. In a plea agreement, he admitted to conspiring with others to distribute meth from 2020 to May of 2022.
Ashley Henken, 39, of Crystal Lake, has been sentenced to more than five years. She admitted to distributing 500 grams of meth. She was stopped by law enforcement on May 10, 2021, with a pound of meth.
Santiago Ramirez, 38, of Hampton, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.
Ramirez admitted to selling meth in Hampton and sold ounce-level quantities in the spring and summer of 2022.