 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple agencies surround home in Mason City neighborhood following pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities in Mason City have a home surrounded early Friday afternoon.

Agencies from the Mason City Police Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol have a house surrounded in the 200 block of 1st St. NW.

Police in Mason City said the Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop prior to a pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree and ran into a residence, which was then surrounded by law enforcement.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Mason City May 6

Authorities in Mason City surround a home Friday, May 6, in the 200 block of 1st St. NW. KIMT photo
Mason City May 6

Authorities in Mason City surround a home Friday, May 6, in the 200 block of 1st St. NW. KIMT photo

Recommended for you