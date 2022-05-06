Multiple agencies surround home in Mason City neighborhood following pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa - Authorities in Mason City have a home surrounded early Friday afternoon.
Agencies from the Mason City Police Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol have a house surrounded in the 200 block of 1st St. NW.
Police in Mason City said the Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop prior to a pursuit.
The driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree and ran into a residence, which was then surrounded by law enforcement.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.