More than $400,000 going to expand child care options in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is issuing $443,234 in grants to support child care slots through meaningful business incentives.
Money going to the Mason City Chamber Foundation will support 8 new child care slots with grants also going to:
Versova Management, Sioux Center (15 new slots)
HNI Corporation, Muscatine (8 new slots)
MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo (36 new slots)
Siouxland DQ, Sergeant Bluff (10 new slots)
State officials say the grants will help increase flexibility in how child care slots can be supported or expanded through employer-sponsored child care. Employers will partner with local and regional child care centers to increase new available slots for their employees.
“Today’s awards build on the substantial investments we’ve made in child care funding over the past two years. Iowa is creating long term solutions by providing another unique way to incentivize business to provide much-needed child care for their employees,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “I am proud to support the employers and local providers who have stepped forward to solve these challenges firsthand.”
Over the last two years the state of Iowa has awarded over 190 projects with approximately $75 million in grant funding to help create over 10,700 new child care slots.