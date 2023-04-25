More information released on devastating Kirk Apartments fire in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – An official report has been issued on the fire that destroyed in Kirk Apartments on Monday.

The Mason City Fire Department says crews were called to the building at 206 N. Federal Avenue at about 2:15 pm and arrived to find smoke coming from the building. A search was conducted to make sure all residents had successfully escaped, during which firefighters had to battle flames on multiple floors.

Drone3: The aftermath from the fire at Mason City's historic Kirk Apartments A day after a fire displaced dozens and destroyed Mason City's historic Kirk Apartments, the structure is still smoldering.

The Fire Department says conditions worsened as fire spread throughout the building between floor and ceiling spaces, with firefighters forced to leave the building and try to extinguish the flames from outside as floor and roof integrity began to fail. The fight against the fire and heavy continued in heavy smoke conditions until around 9 pm. Firefighters remained at the scene until Tuesday morning to put out any smaller areas of fire and to maintain a safe perimeter for the public because of the risk the Kirk Apartments could collapse.

The Fire Department says the three-story, 44-unit complex had a working fire alarm system that alerted residents and gave them time to escape. The building did not have a sprinkler system.

The Clear Lake Fire Department, Rockwell Fire Department, and Northwood Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene and in dealing with other emergency responses Monday evening. The Mason City Police Department, City Operations & Maintenance personnel, Alliant Gas & Electric, Consolidated Fuel, A-1 Portables, Lake Towing, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency, Community Emergency Response Team members, Salvation Army, and Red Cross also provided assistance.

The Kirk Apartments are being called a total loss and investigators from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Division are investigating the cause of the fire.

Some streets around the building have been blocked off because of the risk of falling debris.