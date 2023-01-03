 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa This
Evening Through Wednesday...

The next round of light to moderate snow is expected later this
afternoon to evening, continuing through Wednesday in areas still
within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief transition to
freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

More details released on shooting of man in Mason City

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigate shooting in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City.

Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds.  He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Mason City police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of 1st Street SW.  Officers gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses who were in the area when the shooting occurred.

Police say an investigation is continuing but there is no ongoing threat to the public.  Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Rich Jensen by calling 641-421-3636.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Mason City Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Iowa State Patrol, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Mason City Fire Department assisted with this incident.

Tags

Recommended for you