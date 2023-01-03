More details released on shooting of man in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City.
Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Mason City police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of 1st Street SW. Officers gathered evidence and spoke to witnesses who were in the area when the shooting occurred.
Police say an investigation is continuing but there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Rich Jensen by calling 641-421-3636.
The Mason City Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Mason City Fire Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
