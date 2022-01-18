 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Monkey business: Mason City PD responds after someone arrives at residence to buy pet monkey just after 1 a.m.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Put this in the file of unusual police calls.

Mason City police responded to the 10 block of S. Jefferson Ave. on Tuesday morning after a caller reported that someone was at their door to buy a pet monkey.

The people said they drove four hours to pick up the monkey, and the victim knew nothing about it when they answered the door at 1:15 a.m.

The people attempting to buy the monkey left prior to an officer’s arrival.

As a reminder, Mason City police said to call when unusual people are at your door, regardless of the circumstances.

