Monkey business: Mason City PD responds after someone arrives at residence to buy pet monkey just after 1 a.m.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Put this in the file of unusual police calls.
Mason City police responded to the 10 block of S. Jefferson Ave. on Tuesday morning after a caller reported that someone was at their door to buy a pet monkey.
The people said they drove four hours to pick up the monkey, and the victim knew nothing about it when they answered the door at 1:15 a.m.
The people attempting to buy the monkey left prior to an officer’s arrival.
As a reminder, Mason City police said to call when unusual people are at your door, regardless of the circumstances.