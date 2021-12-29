MercyOne North Iowa receiving assistance from state to provide 'much-needed relief'

MASON CITY, Iowa - MercyOne North Iowa is one of several healthcare facilities receiving assistance from the state of Iowa.
MercyOne told KIMT on Wednesday that 28 individuals from the state of Iowa have been dispersed around the state, including seven in the north Iowa region.
“This has provided much-needed relief to allow us to better recruit and retain our frontline workers,” MercyOne said in a statement.
“In addition to this assistance, we continue to actively see to fill positions across our health system. While we continue to recruit for additional care team members, we remain committed to providing safe, compassionate care to those in need.”
The Associated Press reported last week that Iowa anticipates spending $9.2 million to shore up health care staffing at strained hospitals amid the latest COVID-19 surge.
The Des Moines Register reports that 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists began arriving in Iowa earlier this month.
The state will spend about $15,000 per nurse for each of the next six weeks. The amount is high because the state will pay $220 per regular hour to a Kansas staffing company for each supplemental nurse, and $330 for each of the overtime hours that the nurses are expected to work each week.