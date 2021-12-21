MercyOne North Iowa physician calls for Iowans to get their annual flu shot

MASON CITY, Iowa - With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, health experts are concerned not only about the number of people not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but also those not vaccinated against Influenza.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, statewide, flu vaccination rates are down about 10% from 2020. In Cerro Gordo County, it's down nearly 20%.
Last flu season was nearly nonexistent due to COVID-19 mitigation strategies like widespread masking. Because of that plus the focus on COVID, Dr. Kristin Avery, pediatric physician at MercyOne North Iowa thinks getting the flu shot just isn't at the tops of people's minds right now. She's hoping that will change.
COVID-19 patients are already stressing hospitals. Preventing serious illness from Influenza by getting the flu shot can help assure there are beds available for people who need them. While many people who get influenza are likely to just be down and out on the coach for a few days, Dr. Avery has seen the virus's deadly side.
"I saw lots and lots of kids who were hospitalized and who we ended up having to send down to the intensive care unit, end up on a ventilator because the virus had kind of taken over things. I have seen kids who have succumbed to influenza and so we know that it is very serious and we do know and there are great studies that show the vaccine can decrease the chance of death," she explains.
At many hospitals and pharmacies, including MercyOne North Iowa, Mayo Clinic, and Hy-Vee, you can get your COVID-19 shots or booster shot plus your Influenza shot safely during the same appointment.
With both the COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine, it's still possible to be infected, but the shots can reduce symptoms and prevent serious illness.