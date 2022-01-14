 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Will Impact the Area through Early Saturday
Morning...

.Snow will continue to increase across the area this afternoon and
be most intense through the evening hours. The snow will pick up
in time to impact the evening commute. Widespread amounts of 6 to
10 inches of snow is expected across the warning area with
locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to
northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over
30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low
visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting
snow, particularly in open, rural areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow later
today and tonight could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

MercyOne asking people to use at-home COVID test before going to test sites

  • Updated
  • 0
MercyOne North Iowa to operate on limited capacity next Monday due to COVID-19 surge

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne is urging people use at-home COVID-19 tests to avoid long wait times and overload at testing sites.

MercyOne says if you know you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus or are experiencing mild symptoms, use an at-home test available from your local pharmacy or a free test from Test Iowa locations.  If you experience symptoms that require treatment, MercyOne says you should contact your family doctor’s office.

Anyone who does test positive for COVID-19 is asked to isolate for five days or until they are feeling better.

