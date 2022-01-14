MercyOne asking people to use at-home COVID test before going to test sites

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne is urging people use at-home COVID-19 tests to avoid long wait times and overload at testing sites.
MercyOne says if you know you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus or are experiencing mild symptoms, use an at-home test available from your local pharmacy or a free test from Test Iowa locations. If you experience symptoms that require treatment, MercyOne says you should contact your family doctor’s office.
Anyone who does test positive for COVID-19 is asked to isolate for five days or until they are feeling better.