Memorial marking 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance: 'This has shook us to our very core'

MASON CITY, Iowa - There were tears, pleas for justice and trips down memory lane - both positive and negative - during a memorial service Monday morning marking 27 years since the disappearance of former KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit.
The case, which has gripped the area for nearly three decades, is still at the forefront for many who gathered to remember the Minnesota native.
“We know that along with all of us you feel the pain and anguish of not having found our Jodi and having justice in her case,” a statement from Huisentruit’s family said. “Jodi was an optimist. It is very hard for us to always be that. We have our moments when we are sad, bitter and angry that this happened to our little Sue as we affectionately called her.”
Former college roommates, members of teams like Find Jodi and Jodi’s Network of Hope who kept her case in the public spotlight, and law enforcement spoke at the memorial.
So did Amy Kuns, the last person who spoke to Huisentruit prior to her disappearance.
“This has shook us to our very core,” Kuns said. “It’s hard to believe it has been 27 years. We want to make sure people don’t forget.”
Caroline Lowe, with the Find Jodi team, has been heavily involved in the search for justice for decades.
“27 years later, we have memories, the family has memories. But we have a lot of questions, a lot of unanswered questions,” Lowe said.
Terrance Prochaska, who has been investigating the case for 12 years with the Mason City Police Department, assured the public that this case is still active.
Prochaska said one of the main points of emphasis 27 years after she went missing after leaving the Key Apartments is new technology.
“We are trying to figure out a way to put this case into our new technology that keeps advancing,” he said. “We take this case as serious as any other case. For me, I take it personally. I watched her on TV growing up. This has become part of my life as well.”