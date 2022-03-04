MCFD report finds increase in service calls in 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Fire Department stayed busy in 2021.
Last year, they received nearly 6,400 service calls, continuing a trend that has been seen over the past four years. While the amount of fire related calls remained fairly static with 29 total, the majority of calls the department received were EMS related, about 5,600.
Deputy Chief of Operations Aaron Beemer attributes the increase to demographic changes.
"The population overall, as a whole in America, is getting older. Most of the baby boomer generation are of retirement age. Generally speaking, those of retirement age tend to be the largest consumer of medical care, and we just happen to be part of that care."
Over the past few months, Beemer says the department has also faced staffing issues, and another round of hiring is expected to begin soon. Despite this, it's not stopping them from responding to emergencies.
"We'll prioritize those critical emergencies and make sure we have staff available for them, no matter what. That is why we're here. I don't think we've ever not responded to any calls."
If the department is not able to respond to a call, Beemer says the department has mutual aid agreements with surrounding communities, though requesting one is very rare.
Members of the department respond to an average of 17 1/2 service calls per day.