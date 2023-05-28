Mason City's Mystic Lanes fully engulfed in flames

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City's last bowling alley is engulfed in flames.

Mystic Lanes, on the city's east side just off Highway 122, was fully engulfed in flames Sunday night.

This is the second major fire in Mason City in a matter of weeks. The Kirk Apartments were destroyed by fire and displaced dozens earlier this month.

Mason City previously had two bowling alleys before the Rose Bowl burned down in 2014.

