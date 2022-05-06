Mason City woman shares experience with MS

MASON CITY, Iowa - A study from the National MS Society found that nearly one million people in the U.S. live with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects those diagnosed differently but primarily affects the brain and central nervous system.
Jen Gogerty was diagnosed with MS 20 years ago. Her condition has stabilized thanks to medication, though fatigue tends to be bothersome. She's hopeful that a cure for the disease can be found.
"You always have to remain hopeful. Hopefully, they have a lot of people working on that avenue continuing to make strides moving closer and closer to that. Hopefully, once they hit on some breakthroughs, we're going to learn about that and celebrate that. Hopefully, those are things we'll be able to celebrate when come together for events like this."
Tomorrow, walkers will take to the streets of Mason City for the annual MS Walk, the first one held in person since 2019. As she prepares for her walk with Team F.R.O.G., she is pumped for its return, which feels like a family.
"Whether it's MS or any other type of disorder or disease that you help fund or donate to or volunteer your time to, it makes a difference in someone's life."
The walk gets underway Saturday morning at Southbridge Mall. Registration is free and starts at 8:30, with the walk starting at 9:30. Walkers have a choice to do the 1 or 3 mile routes.