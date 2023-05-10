 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City woman sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution

  • 0
handcuffs

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman who sold methamphetamine in the Mason City area has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Tara Graham, 42, entered a guilty plea earlier this year to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

At the plea hearing, Graham admitted that in November of 2022, she sold methamphetamine in up to ounce quantities to a confidential source on three separate occasions in Mason City.

Graham was sentenced to 64 months’ imprisonment.  She must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term.  There is no parole in the federal system.

 

Recommended for you