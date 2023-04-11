Mason City woman sent to federal prison for meth distribution

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Kari Peters, 36, admitted to distributing meth around the Mason City area and was sentenced to 84 months in prison. She must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Police Department, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.