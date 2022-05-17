 Skip to main content
Mason City welcomes a new generation of Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY, Iowa – New statues have been installed for the 2022-2023 River City Sculptures on Parade.

The new exhibit features 72 sculptures along the 1.7 mile walk from East State Street at the River City Sculptures on Parade sign just east of Clear Lake Bank & Trust that loops back at the bank at the permanent sculpture entitled "The Farmer."

Organizers say new brochures will be printed and placed in Sculptures on Parade brochure racks as soon as possible following the installation.  Weather permitting, several new permanent sculptures will be installed on Monday, May 23.

