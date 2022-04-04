Mason City unveils RAGBRAI logo, theme for 100-mile ride

MASON CITY, Iowa - The theme for this year's RAGBRAI stop in Mason City is "Ride of the Century," which signifies the challenge of the 100-mile ride from Emmetsburg to Mason City.
It is the longest mileage day on the route this year and the first century day since 1985.
You can read more on this summer's RAGBRAI here.
The logo was designed by local resident Julie Kim, a 15-year RAGBRAI rider.
" It features muted earth-tones inspired by Mason City’s famous Prairie School architecture and visual elements our community members are sure to recognize, like The Historic Park Inn and the downtown plaza light posts. Julie says the wavy lines represent the Winnebago River and the straight lines show progress and movement," the city said.