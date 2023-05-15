Mason City takes first steps to demolishing Kirk Apartments

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Construction workers started to prepare for the demolition of the historic Kirk Apartments building on Monday.
City workers were laying down sand on the streets to protect the concrete, setting up barriers to prevent people from entering the demolition site, and removing street lamps that are right next to the building. The city still has the surrounding area blocked off to protect people from falling debris.
"Certainly there's other things that have been brought up by various parties that we are trying to work with and do the best we can, but public safety is really number one and so that's the spirit in which were acting, that's what we need to do to get this properly resolved," said Deputy City Administrator, Brent Hinson.
Hinson believes the demolition process will last about two to three days. The city wants to open the streets back up by the end of the week to help businesses located in the closed off area thrive once again.
"There's a lot of innocent victims in a fire like this, its really unfortunate. Those businesses are innocent victims. They've seen their business take a hit because of things we have to do for safety to keep people safe and we want to get them back to normal as soon as we can," said Hinson