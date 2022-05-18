 Skip to main content
Mason City shooting suspect was targeting specific residences around town

  • Updated
Harley Llewellyn 3.jpg

Harley Llewellyn/Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - Court documents indicate a Mason City man arrested for an April shooting was targeting specific residences.

Harley Llewellyn, 43, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

Authorities executed a search warrant earlier Tuesday in the 1800 block of S. Taft Ave. and took Llewellyn into custody.

Documents state a shooting in the 800 block of 9th St. NE. last month was done with “intent to provoke fear" and threaten injury.

A search Tuesday resulted in finding two 9mm handguns and documents state he “discharged firearms at other Mason City residences.”

