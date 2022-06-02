Mason City Schools' summer feeding program begins this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - With school ending, or already out of session, you might be wondering how to get food for your child now that regular school lunch during the day is on pause for the summer.
As of this week, Mason City Schools' summer feeding program officially kicked off this week. Numbers are about where they were prior to the pandemic, which is about 225 meals per day, according to district food supervisor Sarah Mariner.
In addition, there's a chance kids can keep the learning going during summer break, while also having some fun. Michelle Schubert with ISU Extension is heading the Clover Kids program for those who have completed Kindergarten to 3rd grade.
"We do a fun topic each week, ranging from marshmallows, to worms to colors. Each lesson will include reading a story to get some literacy in for the summer. We will also do some science experiments, arts and crafts, and we might be able to play some games and meet new friends."
The summer feeding program is open to all children and teens ages 1-18, and no registration or ID is required. Meals are being served at Harding Elementary and Lincoln Intermediate Schools, as well as the Mason City YMCA. Unlike the last two years, meals must be consumed on site.