Mason City Schools' new superintendent shares vision for district

MASON CITY, Iowa - The new superintendent for Mason City Schools is sharing his goals and vision for the district.
Originally from Emmetsburg, Iowa, Pat Hamilton spent 23 years with Algona Schools as a principal and coach before spending the past 6 years with the Spencer School District as a principal, and later the director of student services. Last week, he was officially announced as the district's new superintendent, succeeding the retiring Dr. Dave Versteeg.
Hamilton was drawn to the River City through several factors.
"What was most important to me was finding a school district I felt that had a skill set that I could support, and the students of that district. I think it's an attractive size of a district...it's bigger than Spencer, but not drastically bigger than Spencer. We play sports against each other, those kinds of things. A lot of the demographics are similar to what we have in Spencer. I thought that I could be comfortable in the community and school system, and a community that takes pride in its school system and supports its students, and proud of its accomplishments."
With school districts across the state facing a decline in enrollment, including Mason City, Hamilton says one of his priorities is to reverse that trend and incorporate more services, programs and resources that students and families are looking for.
"Hopefully we get that stabled out to attract students in Mason City, and have great programming so that people want to open enroll in Mason City and want to be a part of the district. Also finding out why students have openly enrolled out, and what are ways we can attract those students back into the district."
Hamilton officially begins his new role on July 1.