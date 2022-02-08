Mason City School Board lays out guidelines for new mascot nomination

MASON CITY, Iowa - In the search for a new mascot, Mason City School Board members laid out guidelines for the prospective new name.
During Monday night's board meeting, members agreed that 8th-12th grade students should have a say in the school's new name through a survey that will be administered by the Student Senate. However, there is some criteria to follow for creating a name, such as avoiding people and race, while also trying to connect with Mason City's heritage, symbolizing strength, and to have some sort of artistic rendering.
Director Brett Seaton agrees that students should help shape the district's major change.
"I really Like the idea of high school students, and soon-to-be high school students, guiding that, and having everybody pitch in. That's what I'd like."
Board president Lorrie Lala feels the name should mean more than just for athletic purposes.
"Something that I would really like to see is something that represents the whole school, not just athletics."
The survey is anticipated to be completed before Spring Break, with the results of the students' votes to be discussed during the board's March 21 meeting.