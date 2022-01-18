Mason City School Board approves new district logo design

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last year, the Mason City School Board retired the nearly century-old 'Mohawk' name. Now, one step of the rebranding process is completed.
To tie in with the rebrand, a committee consisting of coaches, boosters, students and community members was formed to come up with a new standard 'MC' logo to be used district-wide. Five semi-finalist designs were judged by the committee and were ranked from the 'best' and 'favorite' to 'worst' and 'least favorite.' Based on this feedback, the new logo was approved by the school board during Monday night's meeting.
"We needed to have standardized font, standardized colors," board president Lorrie Lala said.
As for the name itself, Lala says the high school student government will be sending out surveys, allowing students to have their say.