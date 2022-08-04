Mason City Salvation Army in desperate need of school supplies

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Salvation Army will again be helping families in North Iowa with backpacks and school supplies.
A Back-To-School Block Party will take place Aug. 11 from 5-8 p.m. at the Community Health Center.
"This is the 27th year The Salvation Army has invested in the lives of young people by distributing backpacks and supplies to those in need. Last year we were able to help 633 children start school with the items they needed. We could not do this without KIMT & their “Giving Your Best” partner, area churches, The Marine Corps League Toys for Tots, along with the generous people of North Iowa who give of their time and money to purchase supplies. THANK YOU NORTH IOWA for all you do," the Salvation Army said.
If you can't attend the event, donations can be mailed or brought to The Salvation Army - 747 Village Green Drive SW, Mason City, Iowa, 50401.