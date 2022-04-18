Mason City Public Library Awarded $5K from American Rescue Plan Act funds

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Public Library was awarded $5,000 in a grant from the State Library of Iowa from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The grant will go towards purchasing e-books and e-audio books for the library to respond to the pandemic.
Library Director Mary Markwalter said that “the additional e-books and e-audio books are will help the library build the digital collections. Digital collections are a very important part of the library collections and demand for digital resources has greatly increased due to the pandemic.”
“We are excited to offer these ARPA grants to public libraries and anticipate the positive outcomes that will result, especially because we believe the ones who will benefit most are library patrons.” said Michael Scott, State Librarian of Iowa.