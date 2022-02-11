Mason City Police's Officer Duane Kemna named '2021 Officer of the Year'

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City Police officer is being recognized for his devotion to duty.
Officer Duane Kemna has been a recognizable face in the River City for nearly two decades. After studying criminal justice, he served as a military police officer in the Army, and also worked in the private sector before joining MCPD in 2003.
Teamsters Local 238 presented the award to Kemna, a 19-year-veteran of the Mason City Police Department, at a banquet on January 29.
Teamster Business Representative Arthur Jones says Mason City police union members voted for Officer Kemna because he has gone above and beyond normal duties by filling shifts for well over a year to help alleviate overtime for his fellow officers.
Kemna thoroughly enjoys his work as an officer, and as someone that new officers can look up to.
"I've enjoyed the job. I really like police work, I like being a police officer. It's been a rewarding job, and it makes you feel really good when you can help someone positively, and it changes their life, hopefully, for the better."
While some of their job means responding to people that might be on their worst days, Kemna says the main goal for officers is seeing people turn their lives around and succeed.
"Obviously, there's some fail from time to time. Our main goal is to help them succeed at whatever they want to do and make positive changes for them."
Though he received word of the announcement while he was working on his shift, Kemna was able to stop at the banquet and received a plaque for his recognition.
For those considering a career in law enforcement, Kemna shares that you need to have the passion to do it, and want to help people out.