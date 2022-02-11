Mason City Police's Officer Duane Kemna named '2021 Officer of the Year'

Weather Alert

...Rapidly falling temperatures may result in icy spots on roadways this morning... While temperatures are several degrees above freezing before sunrise, a strong cold front will move into northern Iowa early this morning resulting in rapidly falling temperatures. This combined with any lingering wet pavement from last evening's precipitation could quickly freeze as Iowa DOT road temperatures are already near freezing. Thus, icy and slick spots could develop, particularly on untreated roadways and overpasses. In addition, strong, gusty winds will develop with sustained winds of 20 to around 30 mph with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph possible. These winds combined with the possibility of scattered snow showers may bring short intervals of reduced visibility. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing driving conditions and cross winds.