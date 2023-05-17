Mason City police say missing man has been found

UPDATE: Mason City police say Elijah Kamish has been located in Iowa.
Captain Mike McKelvey says they would like to thank all who helped spread the word about Kamish being missing.
Previous story below
MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been missing for months.
Eli Kamish, 34, was homeless in early February and was last seen in Mason City then.
“Family and friends have not spoken to him in about 3 months. They have recently started social media efforts in May asking for the public's help to locate him,” police said.
“We are trying to help family and friends locate Eli because homeless persons may be at elevated risks due to various circumstances. We would ask service providers that work with homeless persons would forward this info to peers in other locations in case Eli has relocated there. We would also ask local property owners to check vacant buildings and exterior property as the weather warms. If you know where Eli is, please let us know.”
Kamish is 5-foot-6, 200 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and often has a beard.