Mason City police investigating after apartment complex shot at

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the second time in as many days police in Mason City are investigating a shooting.

The latest happened Thursday at 2 a.m. at West Side Manor Apartments on S. Taft Ave.

Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by a car speeding out of the parking lot.

Police found evidence that several rounds were fired from the parking lot and a few of them struck the apartment building.

No injuries have been reported yet.

"It is unknown if this incident is related in any way to the shooting that occurred before 1 AM on April 6 in a different Mason City neighborhood." police said.