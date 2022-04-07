 Skip to main content
Mason City police investigating after apartment complex shot at

  • Updated
Mason City shooting

Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday at West Side Manor in Mason City. KIMT photo

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the second time in as many days police in Mason City are investigating a shooting. 

The latest happened Thursday at 2 a.m. at West Side Manor Apartments on S. Taft Ave.

Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots followed by a car speeding out of the parking lot. 

Police found evidence that several rounds were fired from the parking lot and a few of them struck the apartment building.

No injuries have been reported yet. 

"It is unknown if this incident is related in any way to the shooting that occurred before 1 AM on April 6 in a different Mason City neighborhood."  police said. 

