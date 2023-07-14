Mason City police identify human remains, no foul play suspected

Mason City, IA - The Mason City Police Department has identified the body of a man found last Thursday after an area family provided information to officers.
The department says the man is 27-year-old David John-Otto Rhoades of Mason City.
According to police on July 6, around 2 p.m., the department responded to a report of human remains found near 7th street NE.
An investigation began but, due to decomposition, police say they were unable to make an identification at the scene.
Then, a day later, the department asked for the community's help and that's when a local family stepped forward with information about the man's identity.
The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner was able to confirm the information the family provided and also ruled there was no evidence of foul play in Rhoades' death.
If you have any information to share about this case you're able to contact Mason City police at 641-421-3636.