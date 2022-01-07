Mason City PD: Swatting call Thursday night claimed a son had shot his parents

MASON CITY, Iowa - It took the Mason City Police Department 21 minutes Thursday night to determine a call about a shooting was not valid.
Police said it was called at 6:51 p.m. for a report that a child had shot two parents following a disagreement over a video game.
Authorities were able to determine the call was not valid by 7:12 p.m. after contacting the parents.
Police said other agencies around the state responded to similar calls.
“It sucks in all your resources,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said. “You have to have a pretty calculated response, and you can’t ignore it.”