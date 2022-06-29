Mason City man wins $100K lottery prize

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man said the feeling of disbelief is difficult to shake after he scratched off a $100,000 lottery prize.
“It’s going to take a while for the shock to wear off,” Joseph Amundson told officials on Monday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
Amundson won the 22nd top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Yesway, 418 S. Federal Ave. in Mason City, and scratched it off the next morning.
He said he noticed the completed words on his ticket were piling up and thought he might be on to something good.
“I got three words right away, and I got the fourth one and then the fifth one and then the sixth one,” he said. “I counted and verified it on the phone. What a shock.”
Amundson said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay bills.