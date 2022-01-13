Mason City man wanted for federal warrant arrested, found with nearly 3 pounds of meth

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday Night... .A winter storm, with the potential for moderate to heavy snow accumulations, will impact much of central Iowa Friday and into late Friday night. The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the evening commute. The winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph Friday night. The wind will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Much of central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. The wind will turn from the northeast and increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph by late afternoon and will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&