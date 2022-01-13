 Skip to main content
Mason City man wanted for federal warrant arrested, found with nearly 3 pounds of meth

  • Updated
  • 0
Timothy Roath

Timothy Roath/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man with a federal arrest warrant and several local ones was arrested in Clear Lake on Wednesday and was found with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine.

Timothy Roath, 38, of Mason City, is facing additional charges of controlled substance violations and failing to affix a drug tax stamp.

Police said he was spotted at 1406 N. 25th St. and ran from officers before he eventually stopped and laid on the ground when he got to a tall fence.

During the chase, he dropped a large bag of meth (nearly 30 grams) and had approximately $1,500 in small bills.

In his hotel room, 1300 grams (nearly 3 pounds) of meth was located, along with marijuana and a digital scale.

