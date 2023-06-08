 Skip to main content
Mason City man seriously injured after being thrown from his motorcycle

Multiple agencies responded to a motorcycle accident Wednesday night north of Mason City. KIMT photo

MASON CITY, Iowa - One man suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle Wednesday night.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday Cerro Gordo County Deputies and Mason City Fire Department responded to a single motorcycle accident at the intersection of CR B20 abd HW 65. 

An investigation found that Nathan Steven Levang, 59, of Mason City, was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson southbound on HW 65. Levang then left the roadway into the West ditch, striking fencing along the road, which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Levang suffered serious injuries and was transported by MCFD to Mercy One North Iowa.

