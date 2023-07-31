Mason City man sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who entered an Alford Plea to second-degree murder in the death of Tonette Wolfe has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Dominick Degner was sentenced on Monday and was also ordered to pay $150,000 to the adoptive parents of Wolfe.

Degner was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson for beating Wolfe, 24, to death and then using gasoline to set fire to Wolfe’s body and a home in the 100 block of N. Tennessee Avenue in Mason City.

Court documents state Wolfe was killed on September 4, 2021, and the house was set fire three days later. Law enforcement found Wolfe’s body after the fire was put out.