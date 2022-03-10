Mason City man ruled insane in murder of his father moved to 'less-restrictive' mental health care

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of his father is being moved to a “less-restrictive setting.”
Thomas G. Barlas Jr., 50 of Mason City, has been in state psychiatric care since August 2014. Law enforcement says he stabbed his father to death in July 2013.
Barlas requested a re-evaluation of his status in September 2020 and a judge has now ruled Barlas can be transferred from a locked facility where he is constantly monitored and his medications are dispensed to him to a “homier” facility that would have some aspects of independent living. Such a facility's doors would not be locked but Barlas would continue to be monitored."
Court documents state that Barlas’ psychiatric symptoms have successfully stabilized and a consulting psychiatrist has stated “any decomposition in Barlas’ mental health would occur over time, which would allow staff to medically intervene.
In ruling for Barlas’ transfer, the judge notes that “a full release into the community is not acceptable.”