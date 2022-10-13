Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus.
Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations.
When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the building and boarded a transit bus that happened to be in the area.
The bus was tracked to the main terminal and as officers arrived, Stauffer fled from the bus and a lengthy foot pursuit occurred in downtown Mason City before he was taken into custody.