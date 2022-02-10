Mason City man gets at least 35 years in prison for child sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sexually abusing two children is sending a Cerro Gordo County man to prison, possibly for the rest of his life.
Nathaniel Scott Pearce, 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He was arrested in May 2021 for sexually abusing two children on multiple occasions over the span of many years.
Pearce has been sentenced to 25 years on each count, to be served consecutively and Pearce must serve 70% of each prison sentence. That means Pearce will spend at least 35 years behind bars.