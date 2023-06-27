Mason City man gets 25 years in prison after string of arsons earlier this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man responsible for a rash of arsons across Mason City has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Zachary Sankey, 39, pled guilty earlier this year after a string of fires occurred the morning of Feb. 28.
The fires were at:
• 5:22 am – 324 S Kentucky Avenue – garage fire
• 5:30 am – Birch Drive / N Rhode Island Avenue – brush fire
• 6:25 am – Arona Home Essentials, 3701 4th Street SW – vehicle fire
• 6:45 am – Brothers Ace Hardware, 440 S Illinois Avenue – structure fire
• 7:15 am – Gracious Estates, 777 S Eisenhower Avenue – structure fire
Law enforcement says there is security video of Sankey inside Ace Hardware when that fire began.
The hardware store was closed for months and just had its reopening.