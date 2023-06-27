Mason City man gets 25 years in prison after string of arsons earlier this year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Mason City man gets 25 years in prison after string of arsons earlier this year

Zachary Sankey

Zachary Sankey/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man responsible for a rash of arsons across Mason City has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Zachary Sankey, 39, pled guilty earlier this year after a string of fires occurred the morning of Feb. 28.

The fires were at: 

• 5:22 am – 324 S Kentucky Avenue – garage fire

• 5:30 am – Birch Drive / N Rhode Island Avenue – brush fire

• 6:25 am – Arona Home Essentials, 3701 4th Street SW – vehicle fire

• 6:45 am – Brothers Ace Hardware, 440 S Illinois Avenue – structure fire

• 7:15 am – Gracious Estates, 777 S Eisenhower Avenue – structure fire

Law enforcement says there is security video of Sankey inside Ace Hardware when that fire began.

The hardware store was closed for months and just had its reopening.

