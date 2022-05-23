 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City man facing drugs, weapon charges after search of home

  • Updated
  • 0
Darius Stackhouse 2.jpg

Darius Stackhouse/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after a search of a house on the city’s south side.

Darius Stackhouse, 30, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $27,000 bond and is facing charges of intent to deliver meth and marijuana, a person ineligible to carry weapons and failing to affix a drug tax stamp.

Authorities said a handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana were found at 1420 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Authorities said the residence is within 1,000 feet of two schools.

Recommended for you