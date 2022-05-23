Mason City man facing drugs, weapon charges after search of home

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after a search of a house on the city’s south side.
Darius Stackhouse, 30, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $27,000 bond and is facing charges of intent to deliver meth and marijuana, a person ineligible to carry weapons and failing to affix a drug tax stamp.
Authorities said a handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana were found at 1420 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Authorities said the residence is within 1,000 feet of two schools.