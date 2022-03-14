Mason City man charged with accessory after the fact in connection to Clear Lake gas station robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a charge of accessory after the fact in connection to a robbery at a Clear Lake convenience store.
Dustin Nesje, 27, was arrested Friday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Court documents state Nesje was present when a co-defendant committed a robbery at the Casey’s General Store on Jan. 23.
He’s accused of receiving a small amount of cash from the commission of the robbery and “aided and concealed the identity of the co-defendant to help prevent apprehension.”