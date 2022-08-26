Mason City man arrested for plethora of crimes, including arson at LD's Filling Station

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in relation to arsons on the northeast side of town, including one that closed LD’s Filling Station.
Lil’Robert Barnes, 27, is facing arson and burglary charges in connection to fires in March.
LD’s Filling Station was damaged on March 17, and the Coin Laundry Center was damaged on March 20.
In the LD's fire, court documents state he forced entry into the building after hours, stole items and started a fire.
During the investigation, a search warrant was served at Barnes’ residence and a coin machine valued at more than $19,000 was located. The machine had been stolen from the K&R Car Wash on March 14.
Barnes has been in jail since May 11.
He's facing two felony arson charges, first-degree burglary and theft charges and an additional second-degree burglary charge.