Mason City man arrested for burglarizing condominium complex

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 42-year-old man was arrested for felony burglary this weekend after he allegedly broke into condominiums.
Christopher Kackley is facing charges of second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools and possession of methamphetamine in connection to an incident in the 600 block of Briarstone Dr.
Authorities said he broke into an occupied structure and broke into secure storage areas that belonged to the residents and took several items.
He was found in possession of pry bars that he used to commit the burglary.