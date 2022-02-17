Mason City man arrested after having to be disarmed by police

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 23-year-old man is facing a felony weapons charge after he had to be disarmed while holding a handgun.
Officers responded to the 700 ½ block of N. Federal Ave. early Thursday morning for a domestic call.
Upon arrival, officers could hear a female’s voice and yelling inside the apartment.
Police said Shone Owens, of Mason City, refused to allow officers in and slammed the door on them. Officers had to physically push their way in and found Owens with a handgun in his right hand. He was disarmed and placed under arrest.