Mason City man arrested after fleeing, crashing vehicle

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a plethora of charges after fleeing authorities before crashing his vehicle.
Anthony Holmes, 36, of Mason City, fled from authorities at 6th St. NE. and N. Delaware Ave. and reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.
He crashed into a tree at the intersection of N. Delaware Ave. and 11th St. NE. A search of the vehicle turned up a 16-gauge shotgun.
He’s facing charges of eluding, OWI, a felon in possession of a firearm and many driving offenses.